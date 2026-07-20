A 26-year-old man from Kerala's Kasaragod district was among 10 people killed after a Russian missile struck a cargo ship carrying corn off Ukraine's southern port of Odesa.

The deceased, Vaaliplackal Akhil Joyan (26), is a native of Vellarikkundu in Kinanoor-Karinthalam panchayat. He was a crew member aboard the Golden Leo, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo vessel manned by Indian and Syrian seafarers.

Akhil Joyan. Photo: Special arrangement

Ukrainian authorities said on Monday that Russia fired three cruise missiles at the ship on Sunday, triggering a fire. Ukraine's navy confirmed the strike in a post on Telegram.

Ukraine's Seaports Authority said a search-and-rescue operation continued through the night. Ten people — nine crew members and a Ukrainian maritime pilot — were killed, while eight of the vessel's 17 crew members were rescued.

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Akhil was the only son of Joyan, a salesperson at an electrical shop, and Sally, an employee of India Post. He had returned home on leave recently, got engaged and resumed work just a month ago. His family received an email from his employer around noon on Monday informing them of his death. Akhil was a member of the Little Flower Syro-Malabar Church, Vellarikkundu.

According to LSEG shipping data, the Golden Leo is owned by Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd.

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The Black Sea became a major battleground in the months following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Although grain exports had largely resumed under agreements aimed at easing global food supply disruptions and allowing both countries to continue shipping agricultural products, the region has again witnessed an escalation in attacks.

Russia and Ukraine have recently intensified strikes in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, targeting infrastructure and maritime assets that serve as key sources of revenue.

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Meanwhile, a separate Russian attack on Odesa, Ukraine's largest seaport, killed three people and injured three others on Monday. Serhiy Lysak, head of the city's military administration, said infrastructure facilities were hit but did not provide further details.

(With Reuters inputs)