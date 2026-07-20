Nestled in the serene landscape of Thiruvarpu, Kottayam, Salim and his family have built their dream home. Designed in a striking single-storey tropical modern style, this residence stands out with its smart space management and aesthetic appeal. The exterior features a multi-tiered sloped roof laid with traditional clay tiles over a GI truss structure, which is installed on top of the flat concrete slab. This clever setup not only elevates the house's visual charm but also helps keep the interiors naturally cool. The courtyard is beautifully laid with baby metal, creating a clean, low-maintenance landscape that complements the structure.

Spanning approximately 2100 sq ft, this home accommodates a car porch, a cozy sit-out, a formal living room, a dining area, a kitchen with an adjacent work area, and four comfortable bedrooms with two attached bathrooms.

A spacious, semi-open layout

The interiors follow a thoughtful semi-open plan, making the entire living space feel wonderfully expansive, bright, and airy. By avoiding rigid walls, the design facilitates effortless communication among family members, nurturing a sense of warmth and togetherness. Upon entering, guests are welcomed by an accent wall decorated with artistic stickers, alongside a traditional indoor swing (oonjal) that adds a touch of classic charm. The living space is styled with sleek, ready-made furniture, while the floor features 4x2 grey-finished tiles, elegantly accented by Moroccan tiles along the borders to create distinct zones.

A customised dining zone and smart partition

The dining room is generously sized and centres around a custom-built dining table crafted from high-quality imported wood. A smart, minimalist partition is used to discreetly separate the dining table from the wash area, keeping utility zones hidden from plain view while maintaining a clean aesthetic.

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A compact and highly efficient kitchen

Measuring an efficient 10x9 feet, the kitchen is a masterclass in space optimisation. It features a compact breakfast counter, ensuring the space remains highly functional and modern. Storage has been maximised using durable multiwood-finished overhead and under-counter cabinets. To add a splash of colour and pattern, the splashback area has been clad in vibrant Moroccan-series tiles, which are as practical to clean as they are beautiful to look at.

Serene bedrooms and smart future-proofing

The four bedrooms are styled in a minimalist white theme, giving them a calm, restful vibe. Each room is fully equipped with full-length wardrobes, a dedicated dressing space, and attached bathrooms. Even though the house is currently a single-storey structure, it has been built with future expansion in mind, meaning a first floor can easily be added later if the family decides to expand their living space.

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Project facts

Location: Thiruvarpu, Kottayam

Plot: 20 cents

Area: 2100 sq ft

Owner: Salim

Budget: ₹60 lakh