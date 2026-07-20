Cherupuzha: The distillation of theruvappullu (wild lemongrass), a traditional cottage industry that vanished from Kerala's high ranges nearly five decades ago, is slowly making a comeback.

For generations, extracting essential oil from wild lemongrass was a thriving source of livelihood for settlers in the region. But the labour-intensive nature of the work gradually led people to abandon the trade.

Now, 71-year-old P C Varkey (Kunjuvarkey) of Thallayil in Josgiri is reviving the forgotten craft for a new generation. During the early years of migration to the high ranges, wild lemongrass distillation was one of the principal sources of income for settler farmers.

The essential oil extracted from the grass was once in high demand and provided farmers with a steady income. Over time, however, they shifted to agriculture and other occupations. In recent years, however, widespread crop diseases and increasing wildlife incursions have forced many to abandon farming. As cultivation declined, wild lemongrass began spreading across fallow fields, prompting Varkey to revive the traditional practice.

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Distilling one drum of the grass takes about two hours. Varkey has fabricated the distillation drum and all the equipment required for the process himself.

A kilogram of lemongrass oil now fetches more than Rs 2,000 in the market, which makes it a potentially profitable cottage industry that requires little capital investment.

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The revival has generated considerable interest, with a huge number of people travelling to Josgiri to watch and learn the traditional distillation process. The distillation unit and its surroundings are now filled with the distinctive fragrance of freshly extracted lemongrass oil.

Many believe the revival could provide farmers with an alternative source of income while helping them make productive use of abandoned farmland. There are growing calls for government support to promote the traditional industry and help expand it as a sustainable rural livelihood.