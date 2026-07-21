Key events in Kerala today: Cultural conferences, meeting on human-wildlife conflict on July 21
In Brief
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Several ministers, including P K Kunhalikutty and K M Shaji, are scheduled to attend various events across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and other locations.
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Key events in Thiruvananthapuram include the launch of a modern borewell construction unit, a meeting on human-wildlife conflict, and a cultural conference.
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Kochi will host an art exhibition and commemorations for Dr. T.K. Ramachandran and Chandramathi, alongside a lecture on elder care and a music concert.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Ambalamukku Water Resources Knowledge Centre: Minister Mons Joseph to flag off a modern borewell construction unit purchased by the Groundwater Department, along with 9 LMVs and 7 lorries. 11:30 am.
- Technopark Park Centre: Minister P K Kunhalikutty to launch the Kerala GCC Opportunities Report. 4:00 pm.
- Jagathi Cooperative Centre Auditorium: Meeting of local self-government representatives on human-wildlife conflict, with Ministers K M Shaji and Shibu Baby John attending. 11:00 am.
- Mettukada CPM District Committee Office: Commemoration of V.S. Achuthanandan by S. Ramachandran Pillai. 9:00 am.
- Karyavattom Campus EMS Hall: Kerala University Employees Union Women's Conference. 10:30 am.
- Press Club TNG Hall: Soul Light International Organisation Cultural Conference. 5:00 pm.
- Press Club PCS Hall: Periyar Rationalist Forum Ezhupunna Gopinath Award Distribution. 4:00 pm.
- Statue YMCA Hall: Exhibition of Bengal New Rang Mahal Garments. 10:00 am.
- N Krishna Pillai Foundation Hall, Nandavanam: Literary Friendship Forum's Monthly Book Discussion. Inaugurated by Kallar Gopan. 2:00 pm.
- Poojappura Central Jail: Jail Department Subordinate Officers Zonal Conference, attended by Minister K. Muraleedharan. 11:00 am.
- Sasthamangalam NSS Hall: Sasthamangalam Constituency Committee to host a reception for Minister K. Muraleedharan. 5:00 pm.
- Mascot Hotel: Bishop Oommen George's Septuagenarian Celebration. 7:00 pm.
- Hotel Ruby Arena, Medical College: Minister K Muraleedharan to felicitate the Senior Nursing Officer of Pangappara FHC, recipient of the President's Award. 7:30 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam St Joseph's Cathedral: Jacobite Church Diocese Prayer Association's 'Kripadhara' Meditation Gathering and Intercessory Prayer, led by Kuriakose Corepiscopa Manalelchira. 10:00 am.
- PWD Rest House: Inauguration of District-level Technology Clinic by District Panchayat President Joshi Philip. 10:00 am.
Kochi
- Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Contemporary Art Space presents 'Script', an exhibition of paintings and sculptures. 11:00 am.
- T D Road Achutha Menon Hall: Dr T K Ramachandran Commemoration. Speakers include M S Jayakumar, Prof P K Pokker ('Otherness, Fascism, Pluralism'), Prof K Aravindakshan, and N Madhavankutty. 4:00 pm.
- Ernakulam M G Road Prabodha Bhavan: Book Talk on 'Ozhukathe Oru Puzha' by Chandramathi, presented by Dr Dhanya S Panicker and Prof Vinod Kumar Kallolickal. 4:45 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: 'Aazhchavattam' – Dr S R Anand's lecture on elder care (5:30 pm); Documentary screening (6:30 pm).
- Ernakulam Shiva Temple Courtyard: Ramayana Month program: Music concert by Nandan V Prathap. 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Vadakara Sree Narayana HSS: Inauguration of the renovated computer lab and prize distribution for World Cup prediction contest winners, by Municipal Chairman P K Shashi. 2:00 pm.
- Onchiyam Govt UP School: Inauguration of Moon Day celebrations by V K Prathap. 2:00 pm.
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