Kochi: A complaint over the taste of a fried fish dish allegedly ended in a violent assault after a hotel co-owner slashed a chef with a kitchen knife at a restaurant in Angamaly on Sunday night.

The victim, Riyas, a native of Kollam, works as a chef at Meenvilasam hotel in Karukutty. The Angamaly Police have registered a case against Muhammed Uwais, a native of Malappuram and one of the hotel’s four co-owners, on charges of wrongful confinement, assault, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt using a dangerous weapon.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 10 pm on Sunday when Uwais arrived at the hotel and ordered a fish fry. According to the police, Riyas prepared and served the dish, but after tasting it, Uwais called the chef to his table, alleging that the fish lacked flavour and did not have enough salt.

Riyas reportedly replied that the fish had lost its quality because the hotel’s freezer had been out of order for some time. He also told Uwais that the owners had failed to repair the freezer despite repeated requests. The exchange soon escalated into a heated argument.

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According to the First Information Report (FIR), an enraged Uwais then allegedly attacked the chef. The FIR states that Uwais “went behind Riyas, grabbed him by his shirt collar, pushed him backward, slashed him with a knife taken from the kitchen counter, and struck him with a ladle, causing pain”.

Riyas sustained a deep cut on his hand in the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was discharged after receiving primary treatment, and police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

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The hotel is jointly owned by four individuals from Malappuram. Angamaly police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Officers are collecting and examining CCTV footage from the hotel as part of the probe.