Few names in the motoring world carry as much historical weight as the Royal Enfield Bullet. As one of the oldest motorcycle badges still in continuous production, the Bullet's legacy stretches back over nine decades, echoing through the battlefields of World War II and the dusty tracks of post-independence India. Originally showcased at the Olympia Motorcycle Show in London in 1932, the Bullet initially turned heads in 250cc, 350cc, and 500cc iterations. During the war, the factory halted civilian production to supply tough-as-nails machines to the military. By 1949, the Bullet 350 had arrived on Indian shores, imported by Madras Motors, where it quickly became the vehicle of choice for the Indian Army.

A legacy of endurance

In 1952, the Indian government placed a landmark order for 500 Bullet 350 motorcycles for the Border Security Force (BSF). The booming demand prompted Enfield to establish a domestic assembly line in 1955 through a partnership with Madras Motors, setting up a factory in Thiruvottiyur. By 1962, the Bullet was completely made in India. Even when the original UK company ran into severe financial turbulence and ultimately shut its gates in 1971, Enfield India persevered, keeping the legendary British nameplate alive and eventually exporting it back to Britain. In 1994, the Eicher Group took over, ushering in the modern era of Royal Enfield. While the brand has since expanded into scramblers, adventure tourers, and roadsters, the Bullet remains the undisputed royalty of the lineup. Now, Royal Enfield has injected a potent dose of twin-cylinder adrenaline into this 120-year legacy icon.

Timeless design meets modern tech

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 650 stays true to its iconic vintage styling while embracing modern mechanical refinement. Up front, you get the classic round LED headlamp enclosed in a signature chrome casquette, flanked by the unmistakable 'tiger eye' pilot lamps. It proudly retains the traditional hand-pinstriped fenders, the winged tank badge, wide upright handlebars, and a spacious single-piece step-up seat. However, classic elegance meets modern tech with an analogue-digital instrument cluster that houses a digital fuel gauge, gear-position indicator, and service reminder. Striking a commanding pose on the road, the bike features twin chrome peashooter exhausts that deliver a deep, authoritative rumble. While sharing components with the Classic 650, the Bullet 650 is slightly taller, though marginally shorter in length and width, and sports a 5mm longer wheelbase.

A proven parallel-twin powerhouse

At the heart of this machine beats the celebrated 647.95cc inline parallel-twin SOHC engine. Developing a robust 47.04 PS at 7250 RPM and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5650 RPM, this powerplant is paired with a slick-shifting 6-speed constant mesh gearbox. There are no radical tune alterations here, meaning you get the same creamy power delivery and torque-rich mid-range that has made Royal Enfield's 650 twins a global sensation.

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Riding dynamics and highway cruising

Tipping the scales at 243 kg, the Bullet 650 demands respect and a bit of muscle to manoeuvre at crawling speeds. However, with an accessible seat height of 800mm, riders of average height can comfortably plant both feet on the ground. The ergonomics are where the Bullet differs from the Classic 650, offering a far more relaxed, upright posture, courtesy of the wide, tall handlebar and neutral footpeg placement. Out on the highway, the extra weight acts as an anchor of stability. The throttle response is crisp and immediate, turning long-distance touring into an effortless, fatigue-free experience. Notably, the vintage toe-and-heel shifter of the Bullet 350 has been swapped for a modern, sporty toe-only shifter to match the six-speed gearbox.

Pricing and final verdict

Offered in two elegant colours—Canyon Black and Battleship Blue—the Bullet 650 is priced at ₹4.63 lakh on-road in Kochi. By transplanting its highly refined 650cc parallel-twin engine into the timeless Bullet chassis, Royal Enfield has crafted a motorcycle that looks imposing, sounds majestic, and rides beautifully. For purists who want vintage British character combined with effortless highway touring power, this twin-cylinder icon is the ultimate upgrade.