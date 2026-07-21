Karukachal: A 63-year-old nursery housing rare rubber planting materials from across the world may soon be transformed into a National Rubber Museum, with the Rubber Board initiating steps to upgrade its Central Nursery at Mukkada in Manimala panchayat into a centre showcasing the history and evolution of India’s rubber sector.

The nursery also houses a National Germplasm Museum, where ‘bud wood’ of 67 rubber planting varieties is preserved. The centre has been functioning at Mukkada since 1962 on 50 acres of forest land leased out by the State government. However, the requirement to renew the lease agreement every three years has been posing challenges to the expansion and development of the facility. Permanent transfer of the land to the Rubber Board is essential for taking up further development initiatives.

Commenting on the proposal, Rubber Board chairman N Hari confirmed that the establishment of a National Rubber Museum was under the consideration of the agency. “The Central Nursery at Mukkada is functioning on land leased out by the State government. Recently, there was also an attempt to acquire a portion of the nursery land for an industrial park. Given this situation, further steps can be taken only if the land is permanently transferred to the Rubber Board,” he said.