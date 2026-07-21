An argument over upgrading a general ticket onboard the Mangaluru–Thiruvananthapuram Express turned violent on Monday, with the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and a woman passenger accusing each other of assault and misconduct.

The incident occurred around 7 pm shortly after the train departed Feroke railway station. The woman, who was travelling on a general ticket, had boarded a reserved coach and requested that her ticket be upgraded.

Following the incident, the Shoranur Railway Police registered two separate cases based on complaints filed by the TTE and the passenger.

In his complaint, the TTE, Sujith S (38), alleged that the woman verbally abused him and obstructed him after he asked her to move to the general compartment. He further claimed that she slapped him and prevented him from discharging his official duties.

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The woman, meanwhile, alleged that the TTE blocked her path and verbally abused her after she requested that her general ticket be upgraded. She further claimed that he pushed her, causing injuries.

The case based on the TTE's complaint has been registered under Sections 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant), 126 (2) (Wrongful restraint), 115 (2) (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 296 (b) (Obscene acts and songs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The woman's complaint has been registered under Sections 126 (2), 296 (b) and 79 ( Insulting the modesty of a woman) of the BNS.