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Kasaragod: Badiadka police registered a case against two Kannur natives for allegedly cheating a woman of ₹8.21 lakh by promising to arrange a UK work visa.

The case was registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by Theresa John, a resident of Banjathadukka near Neerchal in Badiadka panchayat.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly collected ₹8,70,767 from Theresa on various dates between June 17, 2024, and June 27, 2025, promising to arrange a visa for a job in the UK.

However, the visa was not arranged, the complaint said. The accused allegedly returned only ₹50,000 and failed to repay the remaining ₹8,20,767.

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The first accused has been identified as Akarsh A K (32) of Punnachery in Cherukunnu panchayat of Kannur. The second accused is Jagadeesh.

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