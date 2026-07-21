Two Kannur men booked for cheating woman of ₹8.2 lakh by promising UK job
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A case has been registered against two individuals from Kannur for allegedly defrauding a woman of over £8,200 by falsely promising to secure a UK work visa.
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The alleged scam involved the accused collecting a total of approximately £8,700 from the complainant on multiple occasions between June 2024 and June 2025.
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Despite receiving a significant sum, the accused reportedly only returned a small portion (£500) and failed to arrange the promised UK visa, leading to a substantial financial loss for the victim.
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Kasaragod: Badiadka police registered a case against two Kannur natives for allegedly cheating a woman of ₹8.21 lakh by promising to arrange a UK work visa.
The case was registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by Theresa John, a resident of Banjathadukka near Neerchal in Badiadka panchayat.
According to the complaint, the accused allegedly collected ₹8,70,767 from Theresa on various dates between June 17, 2024, and June 27, 2025, promising to arrange a visa for a job in the UK.
However, the visa was not arranged, the complaint said. The accused allegedly returned only ₹50,000 and failed to repay the remaining ₹8,20,767.
The first accused has been identified as Akarsh A K (32) of Punnachery in Cherukunnu panchayat of Kannur. The second accused is Jagadeesh.