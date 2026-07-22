Gifting a house to one's parents is a dream for many. For Gireesh, an NRI, this dream turned into a beautiful reality when he built 'Damodaram' in Eruva, Kayamkulam. This stunning 1100 sq ft home, completed on a budget of just ₹25 lakh including structure and furnishing, is a thoughtful gift for his mother back home. It stands proudly on the site where a cramped and inconvenient 50-year-old ancestral house once stood.

Designed for comfort and easy maintenance

Since the home is meant primarily for an elderly mother, every corner has been meticulously planned to ensure easy movement and low maintenance. Built on a narrow plot of seven cents, the structure is cleverly engineered to stay cool in the sultry Kerala climate. Wire-cut clay bricks have been used for construction to naturally reduce indoor heat. The roof features GI truss work laid with clay tiles, with a layer of ceiling tiles underneath to provide excellent thermal insulation.

Smart open interiors with custom touches

Inside, the home embraces an open-plan layout, making the spaces feel much larger than they actually are. The interiors are adorned with custom-made furniture that fits perfectly into the layout. A highlight of the living room is a feature wall dressed in natural stone cladding tiles, adding an earthy elegance to the space. The common areas are fitted with 4x2 white matte-finish vitrified tiles, while the bedrooms and kitchen feature warm, wood-finish tiles to create a cosy ambiance.

Cosy dining and outdoor connection

The dining space features a sleek metal-and-wood dining table paired with a bench that includes built-in storage. Adding a touch of outdoor charm, sliding UPVC doors open from the dining room onto a cosy little patio, creating the perfect spot for relaxing evenings.

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Functional kitchen and serene bedrooms

The kitchen is a compact but highly functional 10x10 space. Built using multiwood for durability, the cabinets are paired with a seamless full-body tile countertop. A section of the counter can also be easily used as a breakfast bar.



To bring nature indoors, a serene internal courtyard is placed right between the two bedrooms. Both bedrooms, measuring 12x10, are designed identically to maintain symmetry. They feature beds with built-in storage, elegant wardrobes, and attached bathrooms. While the master bedroom boasts a charming bay window, the second bedroom features a glass window that looks directly into the peaceful courtyard.

Project facts

Location: Eruva, Kayamkulam

Area: 1100 Sq ft

Owner: Gireesh

Design: Perspective Designs & Builders, Kollam (Contact: 85899 58695)