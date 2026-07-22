Kerala State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar will submit the SIT report on cops' alleged assault of Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas yatra on Wednesday. Earlier, the DGP had sought clarification on certain findings in the report, which allegedly included statements implicating ADGP M R Ajith Kumar. The SIT has handed over the report with response on clarifications pointed out by the State Police Chief.

The DGP, also directed the ADGP to furnish a response to the SIT report. It is learnt that Ajith Kumar gave an official response on Tuesday.

Chandrasekhar told Onmanorama that he will forward the report along with his recommendations to the state government today itself. Discontent has been simmering among the Youth Congress workers and the senior Congress leaders over the delay in action against Ajith Kumar. According to sources, Ajith Kumar has outrightly denied any role in tampering with the investigation. It was alleged that he met with the cops who investigated the 2023 incident and asked them to neutralise the charges against policemen who were in charge of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's security detail.

The DGP's recommendations will be crucial for Ajith Kumar, as the Departmental Promotion Screening Committee is set to convene this month. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Chief Minister V D Satheesan have said that action will be decided based on the report from the DGP.

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During the investigation, the SIT has stated in its affidavit before the Alappuzha court that it has come across instances indicating the framing of incorrect records, the suppression of material facts, and the preparation of records allegedly intended to save the accused persons from punishment. The SIT has cited that the role of previous Investigating Officers and supervisory officers was examined as part of the investigation.