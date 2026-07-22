Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police has appointed senior officers to oversee security arrangements for the Sabarimala monthly poojas and the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season 2026-27.

State Police Chief Ravada Azad Chandra Sekhar, IPS, issued an order on July 17 appointing P Vijayan, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Thiruvananthapuram, as the Chief Police Coordinator and Nodal Officer for Sabarimala. The Inspector General of Police, South Zone, has been appointed as the Joint Police Coordinator and Assistant Nodal Officer.

The appointments have been made as part of the Police Bandobust Scheme for the 2026-27 pilgrimage season to ensure a safe, secure and hassle-free Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage and to strengthen security arrangements during the monthly poojas.

According to the order, the Chief Police Coordinator will be responsible for planning, coordinating and implementing all operational arrangements at Nilakkal, Pampa, Sannidhanam and other associated locations during the monthly poojas and festival occasions.

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The officer has also been directed to prepare and submit the Police Bandobust Scheme 2026-27 to the Police Headquarters on or before September 30, 2026. The scheme will cover security arrangements for pilgrims, the temple and associated infrastructure during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season.

The Chief Police Coordinator will also represent the Kerala Police in the High Power Committee constituted for implementing the Sabarimala Master Plan.

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The Joint Police Coordinator will assist the Chief Police Coordinator in carrying out all the assigned responsibilities to ensure the smooth, safe and efficient conduct of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.