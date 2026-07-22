Thiruvananthapuram: Adding to its women-centric public transport initiatives, including the Priyadarshini service, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will launch women-only night-time Pink Bus services on Thursday. Introduced as part of the UDF government's 100-Day Action Plan, the initiative aims to provide safer and more convenient travel for women during late-night hours across the state.

Transport Minister C P John will inaugurate the service at 1 pm at the KSRTC Central Depot in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the government, the Pink Bus service will initially operate on major routes in Thiruvananthapuram, with the first phase covering key corridors connecting Thiruvananthapuram, Technopark and Attingal. The services are designed primarily to cater to women commuting to and from workplaces, particularly those working night shifts.

Officials have been directed to ensure all arrangements are completed ahead of the launch. They have also been instructed to clean and spruce up the depot and the venue to facilitate the inaugural programme. A total of 10 trips covering 279 km have been announced so far.

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