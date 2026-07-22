The appetite for SUVs in India is insatiable. While soft-roading, front-wheel-drive crossovers currently dominate urban driveways, purists and thrill-seekers still crave the mud-plugging, dune-bashing capabilities of proper four-wheel-drive machinery. Fortunately, manufacturers are preparing to launch a stellar lineup of 4x4 and all-wheel-drive (AWD) monsters to satisfy this demand. Here are five of the most highly anticipated off-roaders headed to Indian roads.

Next-generation Toyota Hilux

The next iteration of the legendary Toyota Hilux pickup is scheduled to debut on 28 July. Renowned globally for its bulletproof reliability, the lifestyle utility vehicle is getting a comprehensive makeover. The updated exterior features a massive honeycomb grille, a bold, embossed TOYOTA logo, and slimmer LED headlamps that give it a sharper, more modern presence. Inside, the cabin gets a premium tech upgrade with dual 12.3-inch displays, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Under the bonnet, the trusty 2.8-litre diesel engine remains, but it is expected to be paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system to improve fuel efficiency.

Tata Safari EV

Tata Motors is set to expand its electric vehicle portfolio during this year's festive season with the launch of the highly anticipated Safari EV. As the brand's first three-row electric SUV, the Safari EV will feature unique electric-first design details, including a closed-off front grille, aerodynamic alloy wheels, and redesigned LED tail lights. The premium cabin will boast leather upholstery, memory seats, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated seats. Customers will be able to choose between 65kWh and 75kWh battery packs, offering ranges of 538km and 627km respectively. Crucially for off-roaders, the top-tier variants will come equipped with a dual-motor AWD setup.

Tata Avinya

Avinya represents Tata Motors' ultra-premium EV subdivision, designed to take on global luxury brands. The first production model, expected to be a luxury crossover SUV dubbed the Avinya X, is slated for a release early next year. Built on the Freelander platform developed by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in collaboration with Chery, this five-metre-long SUV will offer versatile five, six, and seven-seater configurations. The tech-heavy cabin will be a showcase of modern luxury, and while official powertrain specs remain under wraps, top-spec variants will feature a dual-motor AWD system. To maintain its premium positioning, Tata plans to retail the Avinya lineup through exclusive bespoke showrooms.

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JSW Jetour T2

Marking the entry of the JSW Group into the passenger car segment, the Jetour T2 is currently undergoing extensive testing on Indian roads. Bearing a striking resemblance to the iconic Land Rover Defender, this premium SUV features a rugged, boxy silhouette. It will be powered by advanced plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology, pairing a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with an electric motor and a substantial battery pack, allowing for a pure electric range of up to 100km. Outfitted with robust AWD capabilities, the JSW Jetour T2 will be manufactured locally at the group's upcoming plant in Maharashtra to ensure competitive pricing.

Mahindra Scorpio N facelift

Mahindra's rugged icon, the Scorpio N, is getting a mid-lifecycle refresh to keep it ahead of the competition. The facelifted SUV will sport subtle cosmetic tweaks, including newly designed alloy wheels, refreshed bumpers, a reworked front grille, and updated headlamps. Inside, the cabin will borrow premium amenities from the Thar Roxx, featuring a larger touchscreen infotainment system and Level 2 ADAS safety equipment. The mechanical components will remain unchanged, with the proven 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engines continuing duties. Off-road purists will be pleased to know that Mahindra will retain its shift-on-the-fly 4x4 system on select diesel variants.