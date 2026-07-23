The Kerala government will begin disbursing the Social Security Pension for July from Friday. Nearly 60 lakh beneficiaries will receive ₹2,000 either directly or through their bank accounts. A total of ₹966.50 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose, an order issued by the State Finance Department said.

Of this, ₹941.73 crore has been set apart for the monthly social security pensions meant to reach 5,110,908 recipients across the state. Under this, ₹509.17 crore will be credited to the beneficiaries' bank accounts, while ₹432.56 crore will be taken directly to the doorsteps of beneficiaries through Primary Cooperative Societies. While 27,95,912 will receive pension in their bank accounts, 23,14,996 will receive it directly.

The remaining ₹24.76 crore is the state's share for the ₹2000 pension under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP). This amount will be distributed among 8,46,456 beneficiaries of the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension, Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension, and Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension schemes.

The total number of beneficiaries under both categories is 59,57,364.

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The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Cell of the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) Principal Directorate has been entrusted with transferring the pension directly to bank accounts and coordinating the home delivery of cash through cooperative societies. The Director (Rural), LSGD, has been tasked with overseeing the disbursal.

The Finance Department has directed that pension distribution begin on July 24 and be completed by August 3, with any undistributed balance to be returned to the government by August 17.

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Social security pensions are disbursed under five heads: Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension (above and below 80 years), Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension (above and below 80 years), Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension (above and below 80 years), Pension for Unmarried Women above 50 years and Agriculture Labour Pension. The first three have a small percentage of central government support; the last two are fully paid by the Kerala government.