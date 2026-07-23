Key events in Kerala today: Onam khadi fair inauguration, space quiz, music programmes on July 23
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated
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A night-time pink bus service scheme for women is being inaugurated in Thiruvananthapuram.
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Several cultural events are taking place across Kerala, including Onam Khadi Melas, Kathakali performances, and book discussions.
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The Rajagiri Knowledge Summit and the inauguration of Navik Technologies are notable events in Kochi, with the Chief Minister in attendance.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- KSRTC Central Depot: Inauguration of the Night-time Pink Bus Service Scheme for women by Minister C P John, 1:00 pm.
- Ayyankali Hall: Formal declaration of the United Cooperative Societies Association by Ministers M Liju and C P John, 10:00 am.
- Palayam LMS Compound: Onam Khadi Mela inaugurated by Minister K Muraleedharan.
- Alathara Mar Dioscorus College of Pharmacy, Hermongiri Vidyapeetham: Commemoration Day of Metropolitan Geevarghese Mar Dioscorus and Inauguration of the Pharmacy College Auditorium by Minister K. Muraleedharan, 4:00 pm.
- Prof. N. Krishnapillai Memorial Hall: Handover of Prof. Puthussery Ramachandran's Palm-leaf Manuscript Collection and a One-Day Seminar, 10:00 am.
- Press Club S.S. Ram Hall: Formation of the Welcome Committee for the Akhila Bharatheeya Shivsena Rashtrawadi Ganeshotsavam, 4:00 pm.
- Poojappura Achuthan Menon Centre: Samanvayam Charcha Vedi Monthly Poets' Meet, 3:00 pm.
- Kottakkakam Margi Natyagriham: Kathakali Debut Performance, featuring 'Thoranayudham,' 5:30 pm.
- Chala Sabhavathi Kovil: Musical Offering by Navarasam Sangeetha Sabha, 6:00 pm.
- Statue YMCA Hall: Exhibition of Bengal New Rang Mahal Textiles, 10:00 am.
- Govt. Women's College Seminar Hall: Education Seminar organised by the French Embassy, 1:30 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Press Club Hall: Uzhavoor Vijayan Commemoration and NCP (SP) District Workers' Convention. Inauguration by All-India Working President P.C. Chacko, 10:30 am.
- Deliverance Church, near Kanjikuzhi Plantation Corporation: Fasting Prayer and Deliverance Service by Pastor Shajan George, 10:00 am.
Kochi
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Book Discussion on "Kambilikandathe Kalbharani," 6:00 pm.
- Chavara Cultural Centre, Kochi: 'AIDA Kochi 2026' National Dance Festival, jointly organised by All India Dancers' Association (AIDA), Natyashala Kochi, and Chavara Cultural Centre, 8:30 am.
- Kaloor Gokulam Convention Centre: Supermarket Welfare Association Onam Fest and B2B Meet, 9:30 am.
- Kakkanad Rajagiri College RSET Auditorium: Rajagiri Knowledge Summit inaugurated by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Minister Roji M. John, 10:00 am.
- Hotel BTH: Inauguration of Kerala Gramin Bank's Loan Scheme for Homestay Entrepreneurs by Minister P.C. Vishnunath, 10:30 am.
- Kadavanthra Indoor Stadium: District Sub-Junior Basketball Championship. Matches from 9:00 am, Quarter-finals at 10:30 am, Semi-finals at 1:30 pm.
- Kakkanad Infopark IBS Campus: Navik Technologies inaugurated by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty, 11:00 am.
- T.K. Ramakrishnan Cultural Centre: Trade Union - Farm Labourers' Convention, 5:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Regional Science Centre: International Lunar Week – Space Quiz, 10:30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Painting Exhibition organised by Chintha Raveendran Foundation, 11:00 am.
- Chinthavalappu Bairayikkulam Govt. UP School: Students of Mavilikkadavu MSS Public School present umbrellas they made as a goodwill gift to students of Bairayikkulam Govt. UP School, with V K Faisal Babu, 11:30 am.
- Town Hall: Rafi Commemoration and Rafi Night, organised by Kala on Mohammed Rafi's death anniversary. Inaugurated by Malayala Manorama Senior Co-ordinating Editor Anil Radhakrishnan, 5:00 pm.
- Meenchantha Sree Ramakrishna Prayer Hall: Sree Ramakrishna Vachanamrutham Class (Discourse on Sree Ramakrishna's Teachings) led by Kozhikode Swadhyaya Satsang, 5:00 pm.
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