Man arrested at Calicut Airport with 656g gold mixture concealed inside body
-
A 46-year-old man was apprehended attempting to smuggle 656 grams of a gold mixture inside his body at Calicut International Airport.
-
-
The gold mixture was reportedly made by blending powdered gold with other substances and chemicals to facilitate concealment in capsule form.
-
-
Authorities are continuing their investigation to ascertain the origin of the gold and its intended recipient.
Mail This Article
Malappuram: A 46-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, allegedly after attempting to smuggle a gold mixture weighing 656 grams through the Calicut International Airport by concealing it inside his body.
The accused, identified as Nelliparamban Abdurahiman (46), a native of Pallikkal, arrived from Jeddah at around 11 pm on Wednesday. According to police, the suspect was intercepted in the International Arrivals terminal after he was found behaving suspiciously. During questioning, he admitted to smuggling gold. A subsequent medical examination led to the recovery of two capsules concealed inside his body, containing a gold mixture weighing 656 grams.
Police said the gold had been converted into a gold mixture by blending finely powdered gold with other substances and chemicals. This process makes the material easier to mould into capsule-shaped forms, allowing it to be concealed inside the body for smuggling.
The operation was carried out by a team led by Inspector P K Padmarajan of the Karipur Police, with assistance from the Malappuram District Police Chief's Special Squad.
Investigation is on to determine the source of the gold mixture and the intended destination of the smuggled item.