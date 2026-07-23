Nestled in the serene landscapes of Arimpur in Thrissur, Nivrithi is a gorgeous 2,900-square-foot sanctuary designed to offer solace to its owners. Built as a holiday home for Antony Jose, an NRI, and his family, this dwelling is a peaceful retreat they escape to during their annual visits. Eschewing rigid, isolated rooms, the design embraces a fluid, open-plan concept that masterfully bridges contemporary needs with traditional aesthetics.

Where greenery acts as the lungs of the home

Nature is not just an afterthought here; it is the very core of Nivrithi’s design. The lush landscaping acts as the lungs of the house, continuously pumping fresh air, natural light, and a sense of absolute tranquillity into the interiors. Upon approaching the home, visitors are greeted by a serene pond to the right of the sit-out, setting a peaceful tone before one even enters. The main entry to the left leads directly into the formal living room, initiating a seamless transition into the heart of the home.

Courtyards and open corridors

Moving along the corridor from the formal living area, a beautifully curated courtyard unfolds to the left, while a spacious family living area sits on the right. This family space opens onto a veranda and a second, expansive courtyard. Sitting in this area feels akin to relaxing in a lush park, surrounded by rich foliage. The corridor then guides you to the dining space, which faces a massive pond teeming with vibrant Koi fish. Accessible from both the family living and dining areas, this water feature brings a calming, therapeutic element to everyday life. Adjacent to the dining space are the kitchen, work area, and utility zones.

Private zones integrated with nature

The main passage culminates in three generously sized bedrooms, each featuring attached bathrooms and walk-in dressing areas. Rejecting traditional solid walls, the bedrooms are fitted with expansive glass doors that overlook the surrounding greenery, ensuring that the outdoors is always within sight. Authentic Athangudi floor tiles create vibrant, patterned carpets underfoot, while a sculptural, serpentine staircase winds gracefully upward at the end of the corridor, serving as a striking focal point.

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A masterclass in tropical minimalism

Large wooden window frames and sliding doors dissolve the boundaries between the indoors and the lush gardens outside. Exposed stone-clad walls and meticulously crafted timber screens manage the intense summer heat and direct sunlight without compromising on privacy or the home's open-concept feel. Completed with understated, minimalist furniture, Nivrithi transcends the definition of a mere holiday home. It stands as a profound space for rejuvenation, grounding, and returning to one's roots.

Project details: Created by Ajay S. Images and design details courtesy of i2A Architect Studio.