Kozhikode: K Alikkutty Musliyar, General Secretary of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama and one of the most influential figures in Kerala's Sunni Muslim community, passed away on Thursday. He was 81.

A renowned Islamic scholar, author, educator, and public speaker, Alikkutty Musliyar served as Chairman of the Kerala State Haj Committee from 2003 to 2006 and later as Chairman of the Central Haj Committee from 2006 to 2009. Since 2003, he had been serving as the Principal of Jamia Nooriyya, Pattikkad, one of Kerala's leading Islamic educational institutions.

He was also a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and represented the Indian Muslim scholarly community at several national and international seminars, presenting academic papers on Islamic thought and contemporary issues.

Alikkutty Musliyar authored several works in Malayalam, including Punyabhoomiyilekku, Muslim Lokam 1421, Muslim Lokam 1423, Muslim Lokam 1425, Dhikrukal, Islamic Advancement at the Global Level, and What Right Do the Jews Have Over Palestine?

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Born in 1945 to Moosa Haji and Biyyathukutty, Alikkutty Musliyar began his early education under his grandfather, Ali Haji, before studying under Saithalavi Musliyar. He continued his religious education at several mosque study centres before joining Jamia Nooriyya, Pattikkad. During his years at the institution, he studied under some of Kerala's most renowned Islamic scholars, including E.K. Aboobacker Musliyar, Kumaramputhoor Kunjalavi Musliyar, A.C. Jamaluddin Musliyar, and Velloor Aboobacker Hazrath. He successfully completed his studies at Jamia Nooriyya in 1968.

Expressing his condolences, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State President Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal said that throughout his life, Alikkutty Musliyar remained steadfast in upholding the moral teachings of Islam and the rich traditions and heritage of Samastha.

"Alikkutty Ustad always held the Panakkad family close to his heart. I have never seen anything reflected on his face except a warm smile, remarkable composure, and genuine affection," he added.