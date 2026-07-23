Wayanad: The expert committee appointed by the Kerala government to investigate the July 7 landslip at the construction site of the Kozhikode–Wayanad twin tunnel road project at Kalladi carried out an on-site inspection on Thursday, the district administration said in a press statement.

The team visited various locations affected by the disaster, in which eight workers lost their lives after a massive flow of water, boulders, slush, and debris burst out from the hillside along with a huge heap of soil that had accumulated near the tunnel portal.

Following the field inspection, the committee is expected to determine the exact cause of the mudslip and assess whether the construction was carried out in accordance with the conditions stipulated in the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and statutory clearances granted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and other competent authorities.

The expert panel will submit report within a month. The panel comprises Kerala Chief Wildlife Warden Dr P Pugazhendi, noted earth scientist Dr C P Rajendran, environmental scientist Dr Vishnudas, hydrologist Dr Sharmistha Singh of IIT Palakkad, geotechnical engineering expert Dr Sreevalsa Kolathayar, and other specialists from various disciplines.

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The committee's findings are expected to play a crucial role in determining the factors that led to the fatal disaster and in recommending measures to prevent similar incidents during the execution of the twin tunnel project.