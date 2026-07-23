A 43-year-old woman under judicial custody died while undergoing treatment on Thursday, two days after she allegedly attempted suicide at the District Prison in Mananthavady.

The deceased has been identified as Chekkottukunnu Priya, a native of Thrissilery near Mananthavady. She died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, where she had been undergoing treatment.

Prison authorities stated that Priya was found in a critical condition close to a toilet on Tuesday morning, after she fell to the ground following an unsuccessful hanging attempt. She was initially taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mananthavady. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, where she succumbed to her injuries around noon on Thursday. Following the post-mortem examination, her body was taken to her residence at Thrissilery.

Priya was arrested by the Vellamunda Police on July 19 in connection with the alleged theft of 6.5 sovereigns of gold ornaments from the residence of a bank employee couple in Vellamunda. During the investigation, police recovered 28 grams of the stolen gold from her house.

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She was later produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Mananthavady, which remanded her to judicial custody. She had since been lodged at the District Prison in Mananthavady.