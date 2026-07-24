Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said the suspension of ADGP M R Ajith Kumar underscored the government's commitment that no public official would be spared if found guilty of abusing power or engaging in unlawful activities.

Speaking to reporters in Thrissur, Chennithala said the suspension was ordered based on the Director General of Police's report, which followed an extensive inquiry into the allegations against the senior police officer.

Responding to criticism that the suspension order contained observations resembling a charge sheet, the minister said there was nothing unusual about it, as the order reflected the findings of the investigation.

Asked whether another criminal case could be registered against Ajith Kumar over allegations of tampering with the case diary and destroying evidence, Chennithala said he was unaware of any such move and declined to speculate on the matter.

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"The government's policy is clear. If an investigation establishes that a public official has abused power or engaged in unlawful conduct, it has a responsibility to act. No individual will be protected if wrongdoing is proved," the minister said.

On the Kunnamkulam custodial assault case, Chennithala said disciplinary action had already been taken once and that a further investigation was in progress. He said he would consider the next course of action after receiving the investigation report.

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When asked what offence the ADGP was alleged to have committed, Chennithala said that was precisely what the ongoing investigation was meant to determine. "The investigation will establish whether any offence has been committed," he said.