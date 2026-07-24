The Idukki Fast Track Court on Friday sentenced a 46-year-old man to six years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹30,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl at her residence near Vagamon in Idukki. The convict, Eashwaran, is a resident of Kallemotta in Vagamon.

Judge Nobel DS pronounced the verdict under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Eashwaran will have to serve a maximum of four years in prison, as the varying jail terms will run concurrently.

The incident occurred last year when the accused went to the 15-year-old girl’s home and asked for a glass of water. When she went to give him the water, he grabbed her.

The court examined 13 witnesses and perused 14 documents before finding the accused guilty of the offence of sexual assault.

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The court also directed that if the fine amount is paid by the convict, it should be given to the girl. It also recommended that the District Legal Services Authority provide adequate compensation to the child.