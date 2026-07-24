A historic 150-year-old rubber tree standing tall in the botanical garden of the Trivandrum Museum is set to receive expert care. The Rubber Board of India has promised its full co-operation, deploying its team of scientists and experts to restore and protect this heritage marvel following reports of a severe disease outbreak.

The assurance came from Rubber Board Chairman N Hari, who recently inspected the site alongside museum officials. Addressing the media, Hari stated that the scientific division of the Rubber Board will provide all necessary guidance and technical support for the termite treatment process, which has already been initiated by the museum authorities.

A royal legacy

This ancient tree dates back to the reign of the Maharaja of Travancore, Marthanda Varma, when it was brought to Kerala from Sri Lanka. Unlike commercial rubber trees, this specimen was never tapped, allowing it to grow into a massive, majestic structure. The tree's plight came to light only recently when one of its large branches broke and fell, revealing extensive decay and termite activity within its core.

The cause of decay

Initial investigation reports indicate that the termite infestation was triggered by a well-intentioned but flawed preservation measure. A brick-and-mortar platform had been constructed around the base of the tree and filled with soil. Following heavy rains, water became trapped inside this soil structure, soaking into the trunk and creating the damp conditions that termites thrive in.

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Despite the damage, experts have decided not to cut away any branches or major parts of the tree unless absolutely necessary. The current line of treatment has been deemed satisfactory by the visiting experts, and the collaborative effort aims to ensure that this living monument continues to stand for years to come.