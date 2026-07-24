Kozhencherry: Thousands of job aspirants across Kerala will have to choose between two key recruitment examinations after the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) and the State Bank of India (SBI) scheduled their tests for the same time on August 1.

The Kerala PSC has scheduled its examinations for the posts of Last Grade Servant, Storeman and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) from 10 am to 11.35 am on August 1. The SBI Probationary Officer recruitment examination is scheduled for the same time, and candidates for both tests have been directed to report at their centres by 8 am.

With a large number of applicants having registered for both examinations, candidates say they have no option but to skip one of them unless either of the recruiting agencies revises its schedule.

The problem has been compounded by the allotment of examination centres in different parts of the state. D Adarsh of Kozhencherry, for instance, has been allotted NSS School in Pandalam for the PSC examination and Ettumanoor in Kottayam for the SBI Probationary Officer examination, ruling out any possibility of appearing for both.

Candidates said the SBI examination, being a nationwide recruitment test, is unlikely to be rescheduled. They have therefore urged the state government to intervene and persuade the Kerala PSC to revise its schedule so that candidates can appear for both examinations.