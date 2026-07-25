Thrissur: The Thrissur East Police busted a major drug network operating under the cover of a fitness centre on Saturday. Officials seized half a kilogram of high-grade hybrid ganja and MDMA pills, apprehending two key suspects in the process.

The arrested persons were Vishnu (32), a resident of Vakkayil House, Thekkummuri, and Prajal Gogoi (34), a native of Assam. Vishnu operates 'Viva Fitness Centre' and a nearby supplement shop, 'Protein Mall', located at West Fort in Thrissur. Gogoi, an employee and close associate at the establishment, is also an accused in an ongoing murder case registered at the Kalady police station in Ernakulam.

According to police sources, the crackdown began late last night when Gogoi was intercepted while attempting to dispatch a consignment of hybrid cannabis through a local courier facility. Following Gogoi's detention, a joint team raided the West Fort fitness centre premises, leading to Vishnu’s arrest and the recovery of additional contraband, including MDMA pills.

Investigators confirmed that search operations and investigations at the fitness centre were still on to determine the full extent of the network and trace the origin of the seized narcotics.