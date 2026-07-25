Even though housing sales have hit record highs in several parts of the country, building a house of one's own is becoming an unaffordable dream for the average family in Kerala. A sharp increase in construction costs in recent months has dealt a severe blow to aspiring homeowners. Industry reports suggest that home construction costs have shot up by nearly 25 per cent in a very short span of time, driven by skyrocketing raw material prices and severe supply shortages.

Global conflicts hit local brick and mortar

The sudden spike in the cost of materials is closely linked to escalating geopolitical tensions across the globe, including conflicts involving the USA, Iran, and the wider Middle East. The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) has warned that if these geopolitical disputes persist, building costs will only continue to climb. Key construction materials like steel, cement, river sand, bricks, and electrical wiring components are not only seeing dramatic price hikes but are also facing acute supply deficits, leaving developers and individual builders stranded in an unprecedented crisis.

The crumbling foundation of NRI remittances

This financial strain is reflecting clearly in Kerala, where there is a noticeable decline in the construction of large homes. Beyond immediate material costs, broader socio-economic shifts are reshaping the state's housing landscape. Historically, the trend of building massive, palatial bungalows in Kerala was heavily funded by the Gulf dream and non-resident Indian (NRI) remittances. However, global recessions, job instability, and nationalisation policies in various host countries have significantly dented the flow of remittance money. The once-solid financial foundation of the grand Kerala home has begun to weaken.

Labour shortages and technological anxiety

Adding to the developer's woes is a severe shortage of skilled labour. Shifts in the availability of migrant workers and demands for higher wages have made project management extremely difficult. On one hand, people are struggling to find reliable construction workers; on the other, fluctuating employment conditions make families deeply hesitant to commit to long-term liabilities like home loans. With the rapid rise of technologies like AI threatening job security across multiple sectors, many prefer to keep their savings liquid rather than locking them up in heavy home loan EMIs.

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Mansions turn into high-maintenance liabilities

Societal perceptions of luxury are also undergoing a massive transformation. Large houses were once proudly built as status symbols, representing a family's financial success. Today, people are realising that these giant structures are white elephants. The exorbitant costs of maintenance, escalating property taxes, and security concerns are forcing families to think twice. Moreover, with young youngsters migrating abroad for education and careers, Kerala's countryside is increasingly dotted with locked, decaying mansions with no one left to look after them.

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Climate uncertainty drives the compact home revolution

Perhaps the most significant deterrent in recent years is the changing climate. Kerala has been witnessing unprecedented natural disasters, including flash floods, landslides, and erratic rainfall. Investing life savings into a massive luxury home in areas vulnerable to nature's fury now seems highly impractical to many. Consequently, the trend is shifting towards budget-friendly, sustainable, and easily maintainable compact houses. As social mindsets evolve alongside economic pressures, the urgency to build a grand house is slowly fading away, replaced by a preference for minimalist, practical living.