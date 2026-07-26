A man, Titto Joseph (39), a native of Mamood, Changanassery, drowned in the Kattikayam waterfalls on Sunday. He was part of a five-member group that had visited the spot for a weekend leisure trip.

The incident took place around 5 pm, when he drowned while playing in the water, police said. He was rushed to Pala General Hospital but could not be saved. The Melukavu Police have registered a case under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).