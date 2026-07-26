Vizhinjam: Giant iron bolts drilled into a retaining wall and discarded tyre pieces stuffed into concrete joints have put the Payarumoodu–Vengapotta bypass back under the scanner, reigniting concerns over its structural safety.

Residents said the retaining wall was reinforced with nuts and bolts after repeated complaints that rainwater seeping through gaps during the monsoon had triggered partial collapses.Makeshift repairs are also visible at several places, where pieces of discarded tyres have been stuffed into gaps between the massive precast concrete panels.

The bypass has remained under a cloud since its construction, with allegations of unscientific engineering surfacing as early as during the project execution itself. Residents living along the stretch say memories of earlier monsoons remain vivid, when portions of the retaining wall collapsed, sending massive concrete slabs crashing onto the service road below and inundating nearby houses with mud and rainwater.

While the damaged sections were repaired, minor structural failures continued to surface at various points along the bypass. Whenever such defects are brought to the notice of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), officials simply reinforce the wall with iron bolts before leaving, without undertaking any comprehensive remedial work, the locals complained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concerns are heightened by the nature of the road itself. Much of the bypass has been built on embankments rising 10 to 15 metres above the surrounding terrain, formed by compacting multiple layers of earth. Residents contend that the retaining wall protecting these embankments is inadequately designed, posing a potential threat to the densely populated residential areas on either side. They say an Action Council had earlier submitted representations to the NHAI demanding a permanent solution, but no concrete measures have followed.

Residents have also flagged the absence of streetlights along the stretch, leaving it in complete darkness after sunset. They allege that the poorly lit corridor has become a frequent haunt for anti-social elements and a dumping ground for large quantities of waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

No threat of collapse, says NHAI

Rejecting the allegations, NHAI officials said there is no structural threat to the retaining wall. They maintained that the design and execution of the structure were carried out in accordance with recommendations made by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and insisted that there is no risk of collapse. Officials added that the minor damage reported four years ago had been repaired promptly and adequately.