Kannur Rural Cyber Crime Police have registered a case against eight media outlets and online platforms on a complaint by veteran CPM leader and former Health Minister P K Sreemathi (76), after they carried false news reports saying she had been illegally drawing a family pension claiming to be the widow of a former MLA.

The accused media outlets named in the FIR include right-wing channel Janam TV, BJP mouthpiece Janmabhoomi, right-wing portal Karma News, online platform Bharat Live, Kannur-based evening daily Sudinam and news aggregator Dailyhunt. The complaint also refers to reports circulated through YouTube and other online platforms.

According to the FIR, reports published between July 10 and July 18 alleged that Sreemathi, who is also a CPM central committee member, was receiving a family pension by claiming to be the widow of a deceased MLA named 'Krishnan'. The reports were false, Sreemathi alleged. The pension beneficiary was another woman named P K Sreemathy, the wife of former Kunnamkulam MLA P R Krishnan, she said.

"The reports and links circulated online damaged my reputation and lowered my dignity in the eyes of the public," she said in her complaint. She also alleged that false links and other online content were used as part of a social media campaign to malign her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FIR states that 'Sudinam' published the report on July 18, while other outlets, including 'Janam TV' and 'Janmabhoomi', carried it in the days leading up to July 18.

The case was registered under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. Section 79 of the BNS deals with words, gestures or acts intended to insult a woman's modesty and carries a punishment of up to three years in prison. Section 66(D) of the IT Act deals with cheating by personation using a computer or communication device and carries up to three years' imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh. Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act deals with causing nuisance through forms of communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sreemathi, who served as the Health Minister in the V S Achuthanandan-led LDF government from 2006 to 2011, is also preparing to approach the Kerala High Court against the media outlets.

