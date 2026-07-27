The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has submitted a complaint to the Kerala Home Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP), seeking legal action against RSS ideologue and political commentator T G Mohandas over alleged hate speech targeting students who protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak row.

The complaint, sent via email, urged the authorities to initiate legal action against Mohandas over statements allegedly made on a YouTube channel, where he said that students peacefully protesting in Delhi should be shot dead.

The complaint further stated that Mohandas said curfew should be imposed within a four-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar and that, after asking protesters to disperse three times, authorities should open fire. He also added that several people should be killed or dismembered and their bodies taken to hospitals, the complaint read.

The SFI said these remarks could not be viewed as mere political commentary. It alleged that the statements promoted violence, undermined the value of human life, created fear in society and posed a threat to the democratic right to peaceful protest.

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The organisation also expressed concern that the remarks, being circulated on digital platforms, could influence more people if left unchecked. It argued that failure to take legal action could encourage similar incidents in the future.

The SFI has requested a comprehensive investigation into the complete audio and video recordings of the alleged statements, scientific retrieval and examination of the original content and appropriate legal action based on the findings. It also said that such remarks could not be justified as freedom of speech, arguing that the right to free expression does not extend to speech that incites violence or threatens the lives of others.