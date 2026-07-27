The Kerala government is preparing a ₹450-crore development package for Sabarimala, with ₹15 crore earmarked for road safety measures, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister P K Basheer said ahead of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The package will prioritise the completion of pending infrastructure works from previous years. As part of the road safety initiative, authorities will undertake road marking, install signboards and crash barriers, and improve other safety infrastructure along the pilgrimage route. Renovation and maintenance of rest houses in the region are also expected to be completed by November.

The minister also reiterated the government's commitment to implementing the long-pending Pampa-Sannidhanam ropeway project, saying the proposal had already been discussed with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The PWD recently held a special review meeting at Pampa to assess preparations for the pilgrimage season. The meeting followed an earlier review held in Thiruvananthapuram this month, with officials noting that planning had begun much earlier than in previous years to ensure timely execution of key works.

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Road safety remained the primary focus of the meeting. Officials approved recommendations submitted by the Pathanamthitta District Police Chief and directed that all road works be completed before the commencement of the Mandala season.

The department also expressed its willingness to undertake maintenance of the 4.5-km road leading to Pampa, provided the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) transfers the stretch, which is currently under its jurisdiction, to the PWD.