A 20-year-old woman, Neha Krishnan, from Kozhikode died after allegedly falling from a moving train near Aroor in Alappuzha on Monday. According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Aroor Police Station under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), her body was found near the railway track at the Ezhupunna Sreenarayanapuram railway crossing.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, we suspect that the girl fell from the train while standing near the door. There are no witnesses to the incident as of now," police said. After the post-mortem examination at the General Hospital, Ernakulam, the body was handed over to her relatives, police added. Further investigation is underway.