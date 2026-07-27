The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which said heavy rains were likely to continue across Kerala till August 1, issued a yellow alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday, warning of heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places.

The weather agency also forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places across Kerala.

According to the IMD, a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal was expected to intensify into a deep depression and cross the north Odisha-West Bengal coast around the forenoon or noon on Monday. Meanwhile, moderate westerly to northwesterly winds continue to prevail over Kerala and Lakshadweep.

The IMD warned that heavy rainfall was likely to continue across Kerala through August 1, with yellow alerts issued for several districts over the coming days.

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Yellow alerts:

July 28: Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 29: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 30: Malappuram, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 31: Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

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Over the past 24 hours, Panathur in Kasaragod recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 5 cm, followed by Aralam in Kannur with 4 cm. Several locations in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod also reported moderate rainfall.

The IMD said heavy rain could lead to waterlogging, poor visibility, traffic congestion, uprooting of trees, power disruptions and localized landslides or mudslides in vulnerable areas. Lightning may also pose risks to people and livestock in open spaces.

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Residents have been advised to follow traffic advisories, avoid vulnerable structures, take shelter during thunderstorms and stay updated with official weather bulletins.