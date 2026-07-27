Heavy rains in Kerala till Aug 1; IMD issues yellow alert for 5 districts today
-
A yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for several districts in Kerala, including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, due to forecasts of heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm in 24 hours at isolated places.
-
-
Heavy rain and thunderstorms, with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, are expected across Kerala, with a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal anticipated to make landfall on the north Odisha-West Bengal coast.
-
-
The IMD warns that this heavy rainfall could result in waterlogging, reduced visibility, traffic disruptions, uprooted trees, power outages, and localised landslides or mudslides, with lightning also posing a risk to life and livestock.
Mail This Article
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which said heavy rains were likely to continue across Kerala till August 1, issued a yellow alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday, warning of heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places.
The weather agency also forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places across Kerala.
According to the IMD, a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal was expected to intensify into a deep depression and cross the north Odisha-West Bengal coast around the forenoon or noon on Monday. Meanwhile, moderate westerly to northwesterly winds continue to prevail over Kerala and Lakshadweep.
The IMD warned that heavy rainfall was likely to continue across Kerala through August 1, with yellow alerts issued for several districts over the coming days.
Yellow alerts:
July 28: Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod
July 29: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod
July 30: Malappuram, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod
July 31: Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod
Over the past 24 hours, Panathur in Kasaragod recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 5 cm, followed by Aralam in Kannur with 4 cm. Several locations in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod also reported moderate rainfall.
The IMD said heavy rain could lead to waterlogging, poor visibility, traffic congestion, uprooting of trees, power disruptions and localized landslides or mudslides in vulnerable areas. Lightning may also pose risks to people and livestock in open spaces.
Residents have been advised to follow traffic advisories, avoid vulnerable structures, take shelter during thunderstorms and stay updated with official weather bulletins.