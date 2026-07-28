Kochi: Bigg Boss Malayalam winner Akhil Marar has resigned from the Twenty20 party, launching a scathing attack against its coordinator, Sabu M Jacob. Announcing his departure, Marar alleged there was complete lack of operational freedom within the party, which he claimed was run solely to serve Jacob's personal interests.

According to Marar, he was brought into the Twenty20 fold with an assurance that he would be fielded from the Kottarakkara constituency. However, the leadership went back on its word. "I have WhatsApp screenshots of my conversations with Sabu to prove everything. After guaranteeing me Kottarakkara, they unexpectedly named Rashmi as the candidate. When I questioned Rajeev Chandrasekhar about this, he brushed it off, saying he had simply forgotten," Marar said.

He added that although the BJP and RSS had later recommended his name for the Thrippunithura seat, Sabu Jacob instead allocated him the Thrikkakara constituency. "Sabu claimed the decision came directly from the high command in Delhi. But when I arrived in Thrikkakara to campaign, I found only two party workers waiting for me. Sabu himself never bothered to visit the constituency, and those within the party who opposed his style of functioning refused to campaign," Marar alleged.

Marar also opened up about the severe financial and personal toll the brief political stint took on him. To fund his campaign, Marar had to sell his prized motorcycle, which he had purchased for ₹20 lakh. Despite his 'sacrifice', the party leadership ignored him after the elections. "I requested to be made the Kollam district president, but I received absolutely no response for over two and a half months. The leadership is completely indifferent to public issues and refuses to let members raise their voices," he charged.

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Marar also alleged that he was not the only one to suffer under the current leadership. He claimed that fellow party members, including Anjali and Arya, who contested from Ettumanoor, faced similar hostile experiences. He also raised questions regarding campaign finance, alleging that even the funds provided by the BJP were left unutilised by the Twenty20 leadership.