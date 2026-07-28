The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has initiated a public survey on vehicle alterations and modifications. The move follows growing demand from young vehicle enthusiasts to relax norms on modifying vehicles.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan, in his first press meet, has conveyed a positive response to a query on allowing vehicle modifications. This created excitement among the youth and the MVD submitted a report enlisting 18 permissible modifications.

Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam has, however, clarified that the existing norms were only being reiterated and that no new relaxations were allowed. The survey being conducted by the MVD will collect insights, requirements and concerns regarding the alteration and personalisation of motor vehicles. According to officials, the feedback will give a clear idea on changes to be incorporated in the existing guidelines.

Changes will be made in a way that upholds automotive enthusiasm while strictly upholding public road safety and environmental standards, the MVD's message read.

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The alteration in a motor vehicle is governed by section 52 of the Motor Vehicle Act and is done in accordance with rule 112 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. As per the report released by the MVD recently, there are 18 types of modifications which can be carried out without seeking prior permission from the department.

These changes relate to seat covers, steering wheel covers, door visors, mud flaps, stickers, ambient interior lighting, reverse cameras, dash cameras, GPS trackers, infotainment systems, tyre pressure monitoring systems, roof carriers, chrome garnishes and sun films with a minimum visibility of 50 per cent.

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In 2019, the Supreme Court upheld strict adherence to Section 52 and asserted that the provisions in the Act aimed at ensuring vehicular safety. It has held that the central act will supersede the state-specific rules. It had set aside an order by the Kerala High Court which placed reliance on the sections in the Kerala Motor Vehicle Rules.

The MVD is collecting information on purpose for which modification is sought - safety enhancement, performance optimisation, aesthetics, appearance, terrain adaptation, practical needs and medical/physical disability adaption.

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Besides, the survey focuces on questions related to various types of modifications like suspension, brake system, body and structure, accessories and utility, wheels and tyres, lighting, interior, safety and comfort. The questions on bull bars, off-road bumper, roof racks, recovery winches, tow hooks have been included in the survey.