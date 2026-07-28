While the refreshing rainy season brings relief from the heat, it also introduces a highly frustrating household challenge: that persistent, musty smell clinging to damp clothes. Many of us have experienced the annoyance of rushing to get dressed for work, only to realise our freshly washed clothes smell of mildew. Even if a garment feels dry on the outside, moisture trapped deep within the fabric fibres is usually the main culprit behind this unpleasant odour.

This damp smell can also stem from letting sweaty gym clothes sit in the wash basket for too long, or storing garments in wardrobes with absolutely no ventilation. Fortunately, with a few smart adjustments to your laundry routine, you can easily keep your clothes smelling fresh, crisp, and clean.

Wash sweaty garments without delay

It is tempting to throw damp, sweat-soaked clothes into a laundry hamper and leave them there until the weekend. However, this is a recipe for stubborn odours. Allowing sweaty or wet garments to sit in a heap gives odour-causing bacteria the perfect environment to thrive. Wash these items as quickly as possible to prevent sweat from sinking permanently into the fabric fibres.

Hang wet laundry immediately

Never leave your freshly washed clothes sitting in the washing machine or laundry basket once the cycle is complete. The damp, enclosed environment quickly breeds a stagnant smell. Hang your clothes out to dry immediately after washing, making sure to spread them out flat without tight folds to allow proper airflow.

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Ensure garments are thoroughly dry before storing

At first glance, a garment might look and feel dry, but thicker sections like collars, pockets, seams, and waistbands often retain moisture. Folding and putting away semi-damp clothes inside dark, closed wardrobes will not only cause mildew but will also spread a musty scent to every other item in the cupboard. Ensure every piece of clothing is completely dry before organising it in your wardrobe.

Simple hacks to keep damp odours at bay

Adding a small amount of diluted white vinegar to your wash can work wonders as a natural deodoriser. However, always check your garment care labels first, and avoid using vinegar too frequently in your washing machine, as the acid can degrade the appliance's rubber seals over time.



If you notice mildew spots starting to form on any of your garments, treat them immediately. You can wash these items at a slightly higher temperature in your washing machine, or use warm water if you are washing by hand.



Whenever possible, dry your laundry in well-ventilated, open areas. Direct sunlight is highly effective at sanitising fabrics and preventing damp odours, so hang colour-safe clothes outdoors when the sun is out. While drying clothes inside a closed room may seem like the only option on rainy days, poor indoor ventilation will ultimately trap unpleasant, musty smells in the fabric.