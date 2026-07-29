Palakkad: The decades-old Thasrak Lift Irrigation Project, which facilitates irrigation to around 1,000 hectares of paddy fields in Kodumbu and Peruvembu panchayats, is set for a major overhaul.

As part of the modernisation, plans have been initiated to replace the five 50 HP motors that power the project. Commissioned in 1963, the scheme continues to rely on ageing motors whose spare parts are no longer available, making repairs difficult and often impossible. Frequent breakdowns of the system, in turn, have severely affected irrigation and paddy cultivation in the region.

The project fcilitates irrigation in six paddy tracts spread over 900 hectares in Kodumbu grama panchayat and two paddy tracts in Peruvembu grama panchayat. Since the command area lies at a higher elevation, water is pumped from the Malampuzha canal for irrigation.

Farmers had earlier approached MP V K Sreekandan seeking the modernisation of the project, including the replacement of the motors. A detailed project report, along with the cost estimate, will be submitted to him. The renovation plan will be prepared with the cooperation of the Irrigation Department, the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

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A preliminary meeting to discuss the project was held under the chairmanship of T K Suman Chandran, Executive Engineer, Malampuzha Irrigation Division. S Ajayan, member of the project advisory committee; K G Viswanathan, president of the Joint polder committee; and M Venugopalan and K Kothandaraman were also present. The authorities aim to complete the modernisation within a year of securing the required funds.