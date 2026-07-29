Thiruvananthapuram: The Centre has assured that an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be established in Kerala, State Health Minister K Muraleedharan said, reviving hopes of fulfilling one of the state's longstanding demands.

Kerala has long been seeking an AIIMS, with successive state governments repeatedly urging the Centre to sanction the premier medical institute. The assurance was given by Union Health Minister J P Nadda during a meeting in New Delhi with a Kerala delegation led by Muraleedharan.

The Centre also gave in-principle approval for the introduction of 100 MBBS seats at the K Karunakaran Memorial Government Medical College from the next academic year. The institution- Thiruvananthapuram's second government medical college- was completed nearly a decade ago but is yet to admit its first MBBS batch.

Referring to the delay, Nadda termed it "criminal negligence" that MBBS admissions had not begun despite the infrastructure having been completed nearly 10 years ago. He noted that around 1,100 students could have completed the MBBS course from the institute during this period.

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Muraleedharan said the Union Minister also asked the State to submit a proposal for establishing India's first Genetic Institute in Kerala. The Centre further assured assistance for setting up trauma care centres at district hospitals across all districts in the State.

Moreover, the Centre promised support to upgrade the State's three mental health centres and extend assistance for administering the HPV vaccine to girls.

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The Union Minister also gave an in-principle nod to Kerala's request to enhance the coverage under the Central government's health insurance scheme, the State Minister said.

The Kerala delegation informed the Union Minister that the National Health Mission (NHM) allocation for the State was inadequate. Nadda assured that the funding would be enhanced as and when additional resources became available.

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In addition, the Centre agreed to increase financial assistance for the State Virology Institute, Muraleedharan said.