Kollam: One person is missing after a small fishing boat capsized off the Thankassery coast in Kollam on Wednesday, the police said.

The boat had two people on board. While one of them was rescued safely, the other remains missing.

According to the police, the duo had ventured out to sea for fishing when the boat overturned in deep waters, away from the shallow coastal area.

A search operation is underway to trace the missing fisherman. Local residents, along with personnel from the Neendakara Coastal Police, are at the scene and coordinating the rescue efforts.