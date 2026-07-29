Kochi: Around 40% of the office space at I by Infopark, the city's first Metro-integrated IT workspace at Ernakulam South Metro station, has been occupied within nine months of its launch, with more companies expected to move in soon.

According to Infopark officials, discussions are under way with several firms to lease the remaining space. Once fully operational, the campus is expected to emerge as one of leading multimodal transit-oriented co-working hubs in South India.

Located close to the Ernakulam South Metro station, the city campus offers direct access from the Metro platform into the building.The IT park occupies the third floor onwards in the nine-storey building, which has a built-up area of 48,000 sq ft and accommodates 580 workstations. Each floor spans 6,530 sq ft. The fourth floor of the building has been leased to IT company Zoho.

The campus features fully furnished plug-and-play offices, workstations, event space, training rooms, meeting rooms, conference rooms, a lounge, collab area and a pantry. It also features a neurodiversity-friendly co-working centre.

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The biggest advantage of the facility is its seamless connectivity, enabling professionals to reach the campus from any part of the city by Metro while avoiding traffic congestion. In addition to direct access from the Metro station, occupants of I by Infopark have a seperate gate leading to the Metro platform. They can also travel directly to Kochi airport from the workspace using the Metro and its feeder bus service.

The campus offers flexible co-working desks as well as office cabins with seating capacities of 10, 12, 14, 15 and 21.