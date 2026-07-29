Kanhangad: Health authorities have stepped up surveillance and preventive measures in Ajanur panchayat, on the outskirts of Kanhangad town, after a 56-year-old woman died following an H1N1 infection.

The deceased, Yashoda (56), wife of Karunakaran of Manikkoth, died on Monday at a hospital in Mangaluru, where she had been undergoing treatment for fever and respiratory complications. Health officials said laboratory results confirmed H1N1 infection.

As part of containment measures, the Health Department has identified and collected samples from seven close contacts of the deceased. Their health is being monitored while test results are awaited, said an official.

H1N1 is a contagious respiratory infection that spreads primarily through droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. The virus can also spread when people touch contaminated surfaces and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

Health officials have urged people experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, fatigue or breathing difficulties to seek medical attention without delay.

People with flu-like symptoms have been advised to wear masks in public places, avoid close contact with others and follow respiratory hygiene practices. People have also been asked to wash their hands frequently with soap and water and to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.

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Officials said surveillance has been intensified in the area as a precautionary measure and urged the public not to panic but to remain vigilant and follow the Health Department's guidelines.