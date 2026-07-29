Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) has directed all district project coordinators to convene emergency meetings of special educators and specialist teachers across the state following the arrest of two special educators and a specialist teacher attached to the Perambra Block Resource Centre (BRC) in Kozhikode district in an MDMA case.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, State Project Director of SSK instructed all Block Resource Centre (BRC) coordinators to exercise heightened vigilance and closely monitor the functioning of special educators and specialist teachers.

Samagra Shiksha is an integrated central scheme for school education in India covering preschool to class 12, formed by combining Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), and Teacher Education (TE).

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The SSK circular directs Block Project Coordinators to conduct visits to autism centres, schools and homes where home-based education is being provided, and submit detailed reports to the respective District Project Coordinators.

SSK has further instructed Block Project Coordinators to maintain regular contact with parents and school heads to identify any issues at the earliest. If any matter of concern comes to light, officials have been asked to immediately inform the State Project Office as well as the local police.

The circular specifically notes that an emergency meeting should be held in Kozhikode district this week, and that the minutes of the meeting should be submitted to the State Project Office.

The directive comes in the wake of the arrest of two special educators and a specialist teacher from the Perambra BRC after they were named as accused in an MDMA case. The investigation into the alleged drug network involving the teachers began with the recent arrest of a man found in possession of MDMA in Kozhikode. Investigators found that the teachers allegedly received the amount through online transactions into their bank accounts for each order and arranged the delivery of narcotics through other individuals.