Kalpetta: With incessant heavy rain continuing to batter Wayanad and triggering fears of landslides in several ecologically fragile regions, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has imposed stringent restrictions on quarrying activities, adventure tourism, trekking programmes and related outdoor tourism activities across the district.

District Collector D.R. Meghasree, the chairperson of the DDMA, issued the orders in view of the heightened risk of landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas, particularly in the Vythiri and Meppadi grama panchayats, an official press release said.

As per the order, all quarrying operations in the district have been suspended until further orders. Home stays, resorts and adventure tourism operators have also been directed to stop trekking programmes and other outdoor adventure activities with immediate effect to ensure safety of tourists and local residents.

The Collector has also instructed local self-government institutions to identify and relocate families residing in landslide-prone areas to safer locations without delay. The rehabilitation measures are intended to prevent any loss of life in the event of landslides or soil slips caused by the continuing heavy rainfall.

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The order also directed the Chief Operating Officer of the Wayanad Township Project to immediately rehabilitate families facing the threat of mudslips from the large quantities of earth heaped at the township construction site.

Directions have also been issued to secretaries of local bodies to ensure timely evacuation and rehabilitation of residents living in vulnerable areas along the Kalladi–Anakkampoyil twin tunnel project corridor as well as in the Mundakkai–Chooralmala regions, which were devastated by last year's landslides and continue to remain highly susceptible to slope failures during periods of intense rainfall.

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Meanwhile, rainfall recorded across the district indicated the severity of the ongoing monsoon. The Banasura Sagar Dam station at Padinjarathara registered the highest rainfall in the district, receiving 186.6 mm during the observation period. Kunjome, in Thondernad grama panchayat, recorded the second-highest rainfall at 157 mm, highlighting the widespread nature of the heavy downpour.

The district administration has urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel to hilly and landslide-prone areas, and strictly comply with the directions issued by the Disaster Management Authority until the weather situation improves.