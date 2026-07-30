While traditional curd has always been an integral part of the Malayali diet, yogurt is relatively new to the local culinary landscape. For many, the distinction between the two remains blurry. However, food entrepreneurs in Kerala report a significant shift in recent years, with the local market seeing a major surge in demand. This transition is largely driven by a growing awareness of lifestyle diseases, dietary changes, and prevalent digestive issues. Once a premium product reserved for high-end urban supermarkets, yogurt is now finding its way into rural grocery shelves. According to Thrissur-based entrepreneur S Sujatha, this rising health consciousness among everyday consumers is providing a huge boost to local dairy producers.

From a learning curve to a brand

Sujatha and her family lived abroad for many years. However, after her husband suffered from chronic health issues, they returned to India and settled down in Kotapuram, Thrissur. Following her husband's unfortunate demise, Sujatha took up a job at a local Kendriya Vidyalaya. Eager to secure her family's financial future, she began looking for viable business opportunities. Her turning point came when she read a newspaper advertisement about a one-day workshop on yogurt-making organised by the Verghese Kurien Institute of Dairy Science and Food Technology, a wing of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Mannuthy. Under the expert guidance of Dr R Rajesh, an Assistant Professor in the Dairy Microbiology department, she gained the technical knowledge and confidence needed to start her own business. Operating out of a rented building in Viyyur, Sujatha launched her brand, Real Life, which quickly gained traction in leading Thrissur supermarkets.

S Sujatha’s youngest son, Adwaith Krishna, packaging the probiotic yogurt for distribution

The difference between yogurt and curd

With medical professionals often recommending probiotics to counter the gut-damaging effects of long-term antibiotic use, probiotic foods like yogurt have transitioned from simple dietary items to therapeutic essentials. While yogurt resembles curd in appearance, it is significantly less sour. The secret lies in its formulation. Because it contains much lower levels of lactose than standard milk, it is highly suitable for those with lactose intolerance. Its low acidity also makes it a soothing option for individuals suffering from ulcers or acid reflux. While standard yogurt is fermented using Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus cultures, Sujatha imports her high-quality bacteria culture directly from Denmark. This specific strain includes additional gut-friendly probiotic bacteria, justifying the 'probiotic' label on Real Life yogurt containers.

The meticulous production process

The journey of Real Life yogurt begins with filtering high-quality milk, which is then heated in a specialised pasteuriser (yogurt vat) to 90°C. Cold water is then circulated around the container to quickly bring the temperature down to 45°C. Once cooled, the Danish culture is added, and the mixture is filtered once more before being bottled, sealed, and transferred to an incubator. Within three hours, the milk transforms into thick, creamy yogurt. It is then kept in cold storage for 24 hours to set completely before being distributed to retail stores. This natural yogurt boasts a shelf life of up to 20 days when refrigerated. To fund this venture, Sujatha secured a loan of ₹5 lakh, benefiting from a 35% government subsidy facilitated by the Thrissur District Industries Centre (DIC). The Ayyanthole branch of the Bank of India also played a vital role in swiftly processing and disbursing her business loan.

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A family affair with global standards

Unlike many commercial varieties in the market that rely on artificial flavours, synthetic colours, and heavy preservatives to extend shelf life, Sujatha’s brand stands out for its absolute purity. Real Life yogurt is sold entirely as plain, natural yogurt—a USP that has earned it a loyal customer base. However, she is already planning her next move: introducing a premium range of yogurts flavoured with natural fruit pulps, without compromising on health benefits. With plans underway to expand distribution beyond Thrissur, Sujatha is supported at every step of her business by her three sons, Adithya Krishna, Adwaith Krishna, and Rohit Krishna. As the demand for functional, health-centric foods continues to skyrocket, Sujatha remains confident that the market for genuine, natural probiotic yogurt will only grow stronger.