Mananthavady: A 20-year-old youngster was arrested by Mananthavady police on charges of subjecting a minor girl to prolonged harassment, both online and in public, allegedly after she ended a relationship with him.

According to the police, Christy Shibu (20) of Matathimannil House, Mananthavady, continued to stalk and harass the minor through social media and in public places after she distanced herself from him. He repeatedly approached the girl with sexual intentions and, after she rejected his advances and chose to end the relationship, allegedly resorted to sustained intimidation and harassment, police said.

Unable to endure the continued harassment, the minor approached the police and lodged a complaint, based on which the Mananthavady police registered a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with sexual harassment, stalking and other related offences.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Mananthavady Police Station Inspector Rafeek said Shibu was suspected to be a habitual offender, with the police now examining his involvement in other similar incidents. He was also suspected of substance abuse, with an investigation on to see whether drug use had any connection with his criminal behaviour, the Inspector said.

"There are a few more complaints of a similar nature under investigation against the accused. The procedures in those cases are nearing completion, and the reports will also be submitted before the court shortly," the Inspector said.

Shibu, after his arrest, was produced before the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court, Mananthavady, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. Further investigation is on.