Kannur: The fishermen in the district are hopeful to enjoy another prosperous fishing season as the trawling ban ends by midnight. Boats will sail to the deep seas looking for shoals of fish, almost after 52 days. Meanwhile, the boat owners and fishermen are busy repairing the boats and mending the nets. On the final days of the trawling ban, the fishermen mostly focus on giving their boats fresh coats of paint. The government has recommended orange and blue hues as the color code for the fishing boats.

The Indian Coast Guard, the Indian Navy and the Marine Police would be able to recognize these boats as registered in Kerala even if they spot them from afar in the deep seas. Besides, the bright blue and orange colors could be easily spotted during aerial recces too. The orange color shines bright against the greyish sea water during the day, making it easier for rescue teams to locate the boat in case of any accidents.

The nets are mended and the maintenance works of the boats too are completed. Most of the migrant workers who work in this sector have returned to the harbors to complete the last minute works like sealing the leakage, electrical and plumbing works as well as ensuring the efficiency of the engine. Most trawling boats remain at sea for several days depending upon the size of the vessel and weather. So, the workers are also loading the pantries with essential supplies and food items. The srank or the master of the boat will check the GPS and eco sounder systems on board to ensure that they work properly. The workers will start loading the ice in the store rooms as soon as huge ice blocks arrive from the plants by this evening. Finally, the boats will set sail past midnight from the Azheekkal harbor.

“It is quite expensive to ready a boat for the fishing season after the trawling ban. A brand-new net will cost between ₹80,000 – ₹1 lakh. Some boats require eight to ten such nets. My boat runs on diesel. Besides, I had to spent a hefty sum for other maintenance works too. It is impossible to say now whether there would be a bounty of fish available in the seas,” says boat owner K Harris.