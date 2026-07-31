Fruits all over the tree: Kottayam farmer yields bumber harvest of rare mooty
-
PJ Mathew, a farmer, has successfully grown a significant crop of the rare mootti fruit (Baccaurea courtallensis), usually found in Western Ghats forests, on his farm.
-
-
The mootti fruit is noted for its unique sweet, sour, and slightly astringent flavour, rich vitamin C content, and potential health benefits such as cooling properties and aiding digestion.
-
-
Despite requiring low maintenance, the mootti fruit has a high market value, selling for up to ₹650 per kilogram due to its rarity and demand.
Mail This Article
In an impressive feat of backyard farming, PJ Mathew, a traditional farmer from Avoli near Muvattupuzha, has successfully cultivated a bumper crop of the rare and exotic mooty fruit (scientifically known as Baccaurea courtallensis). Typically found deep within the Western Ghats forests, this unique tree has grown so abundantly on Mathew's farm that vibrant clusters of fruit cascade from the main trunk all the way down to the roots touching the ground. The spectacular sight of the crimson-laden tree has turned his farm into a local attraction, drawing curious visitors and farming enthusiasts alike.
A unique sweet and sour forest delicacy
Mootyppazham, or mootyppuli, is a distinctive round fruit about the size of a Indian gooseberry. Wrapped in a brownish-red rind, it boasts a unique blend of sweet, sour, and slightly astringent flavours. While the soft pulp inside is usually eaten fresh, the fleshy outer skin is highly versatile and is commonly used to make pickles, homemade wines, and refreshing juices. It is also a vital part of forest ecosystems, serving as a favourite treat for wild animals such as bears, deer, and monkeys.
A powerhouse of vitamin C and health benefits
Nutritionally, this rare forest fruit is regarded as a powerhouse of vitamin C. Traditional wellness experts recommend it for its natural cooling properties, which help regulate body temperature during warmer months. Additionally, the fruit is believed to aid digestion, boost immunity, and act as a natural blood purifier. The peak harvesting season for the fruit spans from June to September, making it a highly anticipated monsoon treat.
Low-maintenance crop with premium market value
One of the most appealing aspects of the mooty tree is its resilience. It requires minimal maintenance once established, starting with coffee-brown blossoms on its lower bark before developing into eye-catching red globes that resemble glowing bulbs. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, cultivation offers highly lucrative returns. Due to its rarity and high demand, the fruit currently commands a premium price of up to ₹650 per kilogram in the market, proving that conserving forest varieties can yield sweet rewards for local farmers.