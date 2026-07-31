Kalpetta: The District Principal Sessions Court, on Friday, acquitted all the accused in the alleged murder of police constable K V Vinod during the Muthanga agitation in 2003. Judge Ayoob Khan also ruled that conspiracy charges could not be proved against the 35 accused in the case.

The court found four accused guilty of attempt to murder another cop named Abdul Salam. The accused are Binu, Sundaran, Geethanandan and Rameshan. They were sentenced to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The Judge noted that tribal leader Asokan, the second accused in the murder of Vinod, inflicted the fatal wound. Asokan died a few years ago.

Muthanga case was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case stems from the violent clashes that erupted on February 19, 2003, during the eviction of landless tribal families who had occupied forest land at Thakarappady in the Muthanga Forest Range of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary under the banner of the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha (AGMS).

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The confrontation claimed the lives of police constable Vinod and tribal activist Jogi, while hundreds of tribals and several police personnel were injured.

The incident attracted nationwide and international attention, with political leaders, writers and human rights activists accusing the then government of using excessive force and violating the rights of tribal communities. Allegations of atrocities against tribal women and children further intensified public criticism.

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The violence broke out after tribal families refused to vacate the occupied forest land, claiming traditional rights over it. During the eviction drive, clashes erupted between protesters and police. The situation escalated after constable Vinod was allegedly taken hostage by agitators at Gowdanvayal near Thakarappady. Police subsequently fired plastic and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd and rescue the constable. The operation ended with the deaths of Vinod and Jogi.

Following the controversy over the police action, the then United Democratic Front (UDF) government led by A K Antony handed over the investigation to the CBI.

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The prosecution had completed its final arguments earlier. Over the past four days, the court heard detailed submissions from the defence. On Tuesday, the court also allowed CBI Special Public Prosecutor Adv Boby Joseph to present rebuttal arguments responding to the defence's contentions before concluding the hearing.

During the final hearing, counsel for the accused, Adv T M Rasheed, challenged the prosecution's account of the incident. He argued that both Jogi and Vinod were killed inside the same temporary shed at Gowdanvayal during the eviction operation, at around the same time. He contended that there were serious inconsistencies surrounding the circumstances of their deaths and that the prosecution had failed to establish beyond reasonable doubt how the two victims were killed or who was responsible.

The defence also questioned the credibility of witness testimonies and the sequence of events presented by the prosecution. The CBI, however, maintained that the evidence on record clearly established the involvement of the accused in the offences charged.