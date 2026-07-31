Idukki: Burglars made away with around 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹1 lakh in cash in a daring daylight burglary at a house in Pooppara, Idukki, on Thursday afternoon.

The theft took place at the residence of Joshy in Thombrakudy, Pooppara, at around 3 pm. The family had gone to their nearby farmland, leaving only Joshy's wife, Sini, at home.

According to the police, the burglar is believed to have entered the house while Sini was taking a bath. The accused allegedly stole ₹1 lakh in cash, which had been kept in the house after being taken as a loan from a Kudumbashree unit, along with around 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments kept in an almirah.

After finishing her bath, Sini came out and spotted an unidentified man inside the house. When she raised an alarm, the intruder fled the scene.

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In her statement to the police, Sini said the suspect was dressed in red and had completely covered his face.

Police suspect the theft was premeditated, with the accused having closely monitored the family's movements and routine before carrying out the burglary.

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Personnel from the Shanthanpara police station reached the spot soon after the incident and launched an investigation. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the suspect.